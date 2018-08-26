Kami Craig Leaves USA Water Polo, But Team Is Still Loaded With Local Talent

Water Polo

Craig is honored at halftime of Team USA's 14-3 Rout of Australia at SBHS Pool

The celebration was for Santa Barbara High alumna Kami Craig and the incredible 10 years she gave to the U.S. Women’s National Water Polo Team — a career that includes three Olympic medals (one silver and two golds) and the status of being the “Best Center in the World.”

The Sunday event at the SBHS pool also served as a showcase for the kind of water polo talent being produced in Santa Barbara and the 805 area code.

In its 14-3 rout of Australia that completed a sweep of a three-game series through California, Team USA put four area players in the pool — five counting Craig.

There were locals Kiley and Jamie Neushul (Dos Pueblos alums) and Paige Hauschild (San Marcos alum) and Moorpark’s Amanda Longan (Oaks Christian alum), who played her youth club water polo for the 805 Santa Barbara Club.

Kiley Neushul led the local contingent, scoring a hat trick to share high-scoring honors with Jordan Raney. She also dished off some nifty assists.

Hauschild converted a penalty shot and Longan made some brilliant saves, including one in the third period where she soared out of the water and did a two-handed block like a volleyball player.

Longan, who along with Hauschild helped USC win the NCAA title last spring, won the Pete Cutino Award as the College Women’s Water Polo Player of the Year. Hauschild was a Cutino nominee as a freshman.

“Lots of Santa Barbara representatives in the pool here — it was really fun,” said Hauschild, who is in her second summer with the national team and is entering her sophomore year at USC.

“I just missed my first week of school, but my coach is letting me go to class this coming week. Then I have to miss the third week because I’m going to Russia (for the FINA World Cup),” said Hauschild. “It’s definitely difficult, but my professors have been super understaanding. I have good communication with them.”

With a year under her belt, Hauschild said she feels more comfortable playing at the international level. She’s played in two FINA World League Super Finals and a World Championship and won gold medals in all three.

“I’m definitely more comfortable the second time around. But it’s definitely intimidating when you look at the girls you’re playing against and the girls you’re playing with," she said. "The crowds and atmosphere is intimidating but it’s super cool.”

She was honored to play in Craig’s retirement game.

“Kami was always an idol of mine growing up in Santa Barbara. I think all young water polo girls looked up to Kami Craig,” Hauschild said. “When I was 13, I remember she came back from the 2012 Olympics and played open tournaments with us.

"Just how much she cares about the younger generation, she is the sweetest. The fact she did that for us back then was so cool and we were all so excited.”

Jamie and Kiley Neushul also looked up to Craig when they were younger.

“She was like our idol,” said Jamie, who also is in her second year with Team USA. “We got to walk around on the pool deck and see her play. She was this great player who was going on to play in college, and I was just starting the sport and barely able to stay above the surface. (Kami Craig) was a name I always knew and aspired to be like.

"I ended up taking my game in a different direction position-wise, but she’s always somebody I looked up to.”

Kami Craig thanks the community for supporting her throughout her water polo life.

Kiley Neushul and Craig were teammates on the 2016 gold medal-winning team in Brazil. She credits Craig with helping her adjust to playing on the national team and feeling comfortable.

“I kind of get the chills talking about her,” she said. “It’s sad to say goodbye today. My experience on the national team started out kind of rocky, but Kami was always there to support me and give me confidence.

“Like (coach) Adam (Krikorian) said in the ceremony, she just came with a professionalism and intensity that inspired me.”

Kiley said it’s great having Craig in your corner.

“If I need help, I call Kami, and she’s always going to be honest and kind,” Kiley said. “She supported me through this process in 2016. I’ll continue to look for her wisdom and support through 2020. She really knows the process. She gave her all to the process.”

Craig saw a little action near the end of the first period and just missed scoring on a couple of opportunities in front of the net and drew an ejection.

She was thrilled to back in Santa Barbara and playing in the high school pool where she has many fond memories.

“It feels so good to be home and have my two worlds combine, the national team and where I grew up,” a beaming Craig said before the game. “It’s really special to be here and get a chance to be in the water one more time with my girls, both Australia and USA. It is such an honor.”

She said the 10 years playing with the national team seemed to fly by.

“I feel like it was yesterday that I was just here. I think about Santa Barbara and the community that I came from, and I think about opportunity: all the pools I was allowed to jump in and practice in, the coaches that spent extra time with me so I can get to sharpen my craft as a water polo player. Mark Walsh, Chuckie (Roth), those are huge coaches who had an impact on me early on.

“It’s just so good to be back here to share this moment with the community that helped me get to where I wanted to go.”

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Kami Craig thanks her coaches in Santa Barbara

Craig announced her retirement from the national team in December. She said she is working with young athletes on the mental side of sports, and is preparing to do some sports broadcasting.

Is she sad to see her playing career come to an end?

“For me, it’s time to pass the torch," she said. "I left everything in the pool with these girls; everything I’ve learned from the process, I’ve tried to share and teach with the younger girls. It’s their time.

"These girls are weapons, they’re ready to rock and roll. I’m excited to sit on the deck and cheer for them here. Obviously, I’ll miss the girls and miss practice, but it’s their time, and I’m excited to see what they can do.”

