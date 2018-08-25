Saturday, August 25 , 2018, 7:24 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Kami Craig Will Bring Smiles to Everyone at Celebration of Her Great Career With USA Water Polo

Team USA, with 3 local players on roster, faces Australia in exhibition game

Kami Craig Click to view larger
Kami Craig (with USA cap) hangs out with the Nesuhul sisters, Stanford-bound Ryann, left, and USA National Team members Kiley and Jamie. Kami and Kiley were teammates on the gold medal-winning team at the 2016 Olympics. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 25, 2018 | 2:47 p.m.

Oh, that smile.

Kami Craig can light up a room with her smile. For 10 years, she put happy faces on her teammates and coaches of the USA national women’s water polo team.

She’ll have everyone beaming at Santa Barbara High’s pool on Sunday, when USA Water Polo celebrates her brilliant career at an exhibition game between the U.S. and Australia at her alma mater at 2 p.m.

While Craig has retired from the team, the No. 1-ranked U.S. still has a strong local connection with sisters and Dos Pueblos alums Kiley and Jamie Neushul, and San Marcos graduate Paige Hauschild.

They helped Team USA win the FINA World Super League title in June, and are headed to Russia next week to defend the championship at the FINA World Cup.

Craig won a bunch of major tournament titles during her 10-year career with Team USA, including three Olympic medals: a silver in Beijing and golds in London and Rio de Janeiro. Kiley Neushul and Sami Hill of DP were her teammates on the championship team in Brazil.

“It’s been an incredible journey for her,” said Mark Walsh, Craig's high school coach at Santa Barbara. “I think back to the first time I met her and worked with her and thought what a talented player she was. Even at the time, I thought she’d be good, but I never thought she’d be like Olympian good, let alone best-player, best-center-in-the-world good, especially over a 10-year span. She really, really worked hard to do that.”

Craig played the center position, arguably the most demanding assignment in all sports. It’s the area of the pool where the water is always churning during a game as the offensive players battle defenders for position in front of the goal.

Walsh marveled at the power, strength and mental toughness Craig had to play the position.

“In high school, she’d have one girl hanging on her the whole game and another girl sitting in front of her, if not two girls sitting in front, to try and prevent her from getting the ball,” he said. “Most of the time, she never got the ball because she had three girls on her. When she did get it, they wouldn’t let her get a shot off. They’d dunk her to make sure she didn’t score. That was hard enough.

“Then she goes off to college, where it’s more physical and grabby,” he continued.  “And now in international play, she’s playing against some of the most physical and dirtiest-playing girls in the world throwing punches at her. Now you have to deal with that and keep your cool; you just have to swim back on defense and not get kicked out.

“It’s an incredibly difficult position, and you have to have a special demeanor to play that position. Luckily for USA, she was able to have that combination.”

But all the fierce battles in the pool couldn’t wipe that smile off Craig’s face.

"She’s incredible; like I said, one of the great centers in the world ever," said Walsh. "But I still always think back of her with this great personality and huge smile; what a great teammate she was. To have her with a bunch of just good high school players, she was so helpful. It was never about her, it was about her team. That's what sticks with me more."

He said her return to Santa Barbara is like her coming back for an alumni game.

“It’s great to see her come through the door with that huge smile," he said. "Even though she hasn’t been playing, she’s ready to go, she’s so motivated and so excited to see her teammates.

“She’ll be helping other kids at the pool, and just go around and make someone else’s day better.”

Craig’s number has been retired at Santa Barbara High, and Walsh is happy to see the national team honor her at the place where she fell in love with the game.

“We’ve recognized the things that she’s done, but for USA water polo to have a ceremony for her is really special. I’m really excited she gets to do it in front of her friends here, her family. I’m glad we get to be here.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

