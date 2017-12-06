Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:37 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Kami Craig’s Career to be Celebrated at Santa Barbara High Pool on Dec. 16

Team USA women's water polo team to play Netherlands that day

Kami Craig will celebrate her retirement from the U.S. Women’s National Water Polo Team at her alma mater, Santa Barbara High, on Dec. 16.
Kami Craig will celebrate her retirement from the U.S. Women’s National Water Polo Team at her alma mater, Santa Barbara High, on Dec. 16. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 6, 2017 | 8:24 p.m.

Kami Craig is ending her U.S. National Women's Water Polo Team career at the place where her career in the sport took root.

Craig will celebrate her retirement from the national team at her alma mater, Santa Barbara High, when Team USA takes on the Netherlands in an exhibition game on  Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Craig is wrapping up a 13-year career with the national team as one of the most dominant centers the international game has ever seen. She was a key force in the emergence of Team USA as a super power in the world of women's water polo. She is a three-time Olympic medalist (golds in 2012 and 2016 and silver in 2008) and a three-time World Champion.

“It is nearly impossible to put into words what it has meant to me to be a part of the Women's Senior National team over the last 13 years," Craig told USA Water Polo. "To have the opportunity to represent my country, the USA, playing the sport I love, and competing with a group of individuals who share the same passion and fire will be a time in my life I will forever cherish."

Fresh off a FINA World Championship in 2007, Craig was the youngest member of Team USA at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. A reserve center in her first Olympics, she helped the Americans to a silver medal. She took over as the starting center in 2009 and the U.S. won a second consecutive World Championship.

As her National Team career took off,  Craig established herself as the top player in the college game. She was twice named the recipient of the Cutino Award as the player of the year and led USC to an NCAA crown in 2010.

At Santa Barbara High, she was part of CIF-SS championship teams in 2003, 2004 and 2005 and was named CIF Player of the Year in 2005.

Kami Craig has won three Olympic medals in her career, two golds and a silver.
Kami Craig has won three Olympic medals in her career, two golds and a silver.

"Kami will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, center to have ever played this game," Team USA coach Adam Krikorian said. "Her combination of strength, explosiveness, and skill were a nightmare for our opponents to deal with, not to mention for our very own defenders on a daily basis. We knew we could always count on Kami. Every game, every possession. Her consistency provided us with some comfort and confidence to be able to play freely and was a byproduct of the professionalism she carried throughout her entire career, spanning a remarkable three separate quadrennials.

"Behind the scenes, she worked hard to build relationships and make connections with and between people that helped us become the strongest TEAM in the world. She held us all accountable, staff included, for doing things with a purpose, striving to be better daily, being more open and honest with each other, and quite simply, doing things the right way."

The daughter of Steven and Dale Craig said, "While winning has always been a huge motivation for me, it has been the time I spent training with my teammates that made showing up to the pool day in and day out not only possible, but enjoyable. I am forever grateful for the laughs, tears and experiences I shared with my teammates. My teammates and coaches are like family – we share this unbreakable bond that will last a lifetime.

"I would like to thank the many incredible people who have loved and supported me throughout this journey. Besides my coaches and teammates, I would like to thank the fans who brought such joy and positive energy to the pool deck and cheered on the team from their living rooms when they couldn’t make it to the games. Lastly, I would especially like to thank my parents who sacrificed everything to make my dream of being an Olympic water polo player a reality.”

Also retiring from the national team is Courtney Mathewson. Her career will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 19, when Team USA plays China at Foothill High in Tustin.

Kami Craig's Career Highlights:
2x Olympic Gold Medalist (2012, 2016)
1x Olympic Silver Medalist (2008)
3x FINA World Champion (2007, 2009, 2015)
2x FINA World Cup Gold Medalist (2010, 2014)
9x FINA World League Super Final Gold Medalist (2006-2007, 2009-2012, 2014-2016)
3x Pan American Games Gold Medalist (2007, 2011, 2015)
1x NCAA Champion (USC) (2010)
2x Cutino Award Recipient (USC) (2009, 2010)
Pac-12 All-Century Team Selection
 

Kami won her second Olympic gold medal playing with locals Kiley Neushul (center) and Sami Hill. Click to view larger
Kami won her second Olympic gold medal playing with locals Kiley Neushul (center) and Sami Hill.
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 