Kanaloa Seafood Recognized for Sustainable Practices

Business receives Marine Stewardship Council Certification

King salmon.
King salmon. (Kanaloa Seafood)
By Jennifer Zacharias for Kanaloa Seafood | February 16, 2017 | 2:30 p.m.

Kanaloa Seafood has achieved its Marine Stewardship Council Certification, a globally renowned recognition in the sustainable seafood industry.

The Marine Stewardship Council’s (MSC) science-based standard is the world’s most credible and recognized standard for environmentally sustainable wild-caught seafood.

The MSC has developed standards both for sustainable fishing and seafood traceability. They meet the world’s toughest best practice criteria and are helping to transform global seafood markets.

Kanaloa’s detailed sustainability assessment included extensive review by science experts, peer review, and stakeholder consultation.

“Since we began our business over 30 years ago, we have felt a deep responsibility to promote and support environmentally responsible fisheries,” shared Randee and Don Disraeli, owners of Kanaloa Seafood.

“We approached the business of fish with a rigorous scientific perspective, and understood early on that development, support and promotion of sustainable, environmentally sound fishing practices are necessary to reverse the dangerous depletion of world fish stocks, and end destructive fishing practices.

"Clearly the stakes are huge, and when it comes the health of the oceans, we are all stakeholders,” they said.

The MSC was established to help to transform fishery practices towards sustainability and contribute to the health of the world’s oceans.

The program aims to transform the seafood market by recognizing and rewarding sustainable fishing practices and influencing the choices people make when buying seafood. They work with fisheries and businesses around the world to achieve this mission.  

In addition to the recent MSC certification, Kanaloa Seafood was the first seafood company in North America to receive the environmental management certification from the International Organization of Standardization: ISO 14001.

Kanaloa Seafood was awarded this certification as a result of independent third-party audits that confirm its industry-leading environmental management practices.

Kanaloa also supports local California fishermen and is involved at an executive level in organizations such as the California Fisheries Institute, California Sea Grant and the marine research organization, MARE.

Kanaloa's devotion to the environment resulted in the Santa Barbara Green Award and recognition by the California State Legislature, former Rep. Lois Capps, and nominated for the EPA environmental award.

Kanaloa Seafood is at 715 Chapala St., Santa Barbara, and 251 Lombard St., Oxnard.

For more information, visit kanaloaseafood.com.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Kanaloa Seafood.

 

