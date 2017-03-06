Kara Murray Receives Womble Ethics in Sports Award for Bishop Diego

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

It wouldn't surprise anyone at Bishop Diego if Kara Murray did a couple of back flips as she ran out to her position on the softball diamond.

Murray comes from a gymnastics background and has used her skills as a member of Bishop Diego's cheer squad. She also plays softball and basketball for the Cardinals and carries a 4.0 grade-point average.

Murray was honored Monday as Bishop Diego's recipient of the Phil Womble Ethic in Sports Award at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Bishop assistant athletic director and softball assistant Mike Cano said when he and athletic director Dan Peeters were going through candidates for the award, "Kara's name jumped right out. She excels above and beyond not only in athletics but as a scholar athlete. Her good character and positive attitude are her greatest assets. She's a joy to be around. She comes out to practice smiling and does a couple of back flips."

Basketball coach Jeff Burich said of Murray: "She is a humble, well-liked player who brings tremendous energy to everything she touches. She is supportive of everyone around her and is a great teammate."

The daughter of Lori and Craig Murray has carried a 4.0 or higher GPA through her three years at Bishop and scored in the 90th percentile in the PSAT. She was nominated to participate in the Pepperdine Leadership Summer Institute and represented her school at an MIT Enterprise Forum program on life-changing medical diagnostics

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.