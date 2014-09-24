Karen Chackel Elected President of Coastal Housing Partnership Board

The Coastal Housing Partnership is pleased to announce the election of Karen Chackel as president of the Board of Directors.

A native of Santa Barbara, Chackel started her career with First American in 1979 when the company had only one office in the county with a staff of 18. From receptionist to escrow assistant to customer service and sales representative to sales manager, she now manages the five Santa Barbara County offices and maintains the No. 1 position in a very competitive market.

Active in the real estate industry and in the community, Chackel has been honored as Affiliate of the Year by the Association of Realtors and the Home Builders Association and as Woman of the Year 2007 by the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce. She serves on the board of the UCSB Economic Forecast.

Chackel, her husband, Roger, and their two daughters reside in Goleta.

Other Coastal Housing Partnership Board members include Clarice Clarke of Lee & Associates, Teri Gauthier of Union Bank, Renee Grubb of Village Properties, Chuck Haines of UCSB, Austin Lampson of OnQ Financial, Gavin Moores of Capital Pacific Development, Joshua Rabinowitz of Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney, Patrice Ryan of Cottage Health System and Beth Sparkes of The Towbes Group.

Chackel looks forward to working with this dynamic group of board members.

“I am looking forward to building on the organization’s successes as we continue to expand our membership base and program services," she said. "I am proud to be part of this nonprofit organization that helps local employers with the challenges of attracting and retaining valued employees stemming from the cost of housing in our local region.”

Corby Gage, Coastal Housing Partnership executive director, said, “We are fortunate to have Karen leading the Coastal Housing Partnership board. Karen’s longtime history with the local community and her extensive knowledge of the real estate industry are indeed valuable in our mission of making home ownership more achievable for local employees. Her real estate background and leadership skills will be a major asset to the nonprofit Coastal Housing Partnership in our efforts to help reduce the housing costs of local employees through our home buying program, refinance program and rental assistance program.”

— Julia Ullemeyer represents the Coastal Housing Partnership.