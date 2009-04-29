Karen Dwyer: Stimulus Plan to Bring More than Just the Obvious Jobs

Most consumers are not confident that more jobs will be created because of the stimulus plan, according to a recent job growth confidence poll. But according to experts, job creation is expected to increase by the end of 2010. While some of the primary jobs created might be in obvious areas, such as nurses, physicians and elementary school teachers, you might not realize that many secondary jobs will be needed to support these primary areas. If you’re wondering where the primary and secondary jobs will be, here’s a look at four industries set to benefit from the stimulus plan and the jobs each industry will create.

Infrastructure: The stimulus plan will spend nearly $50 billion on the repair and construction of roads, bridges, schools and other infrastructures, which is expected to create a surge of approximately 377,000 jobs in construction and manufacturing. To support these main jobs, civil engineers, urban planners and project managers will be needed to design the projects, develop the plan for the community involved and oversee the completion of projects. Electricians and roofers will also be in demand to assist with infrastructure projects.

Environment: The boost to the environmental industry will create the need for engineers and scientists over the next few years as the country works to become more environmentally friendly and continues to research and develop alternative and renewable energy resources. As these green projects are developed, there will be a need for environmental consultants, engineers, lawyers and conservation scientists. The energy industry will benefit from a gain of approximately 459,000 jobs created for geoscientists, geological engineers, geophysical data technicians and energy consultants. The environmental and energy industries will also create the need for engineering, manufacturing and retail for energy-efficient and eco-friendly products and services as consumer demand for these products increases.

Health Care: The health-care industry continues to add to its payroll; however, an estimated 244,000 jobs will be created as a result of the stimulus plan. Primary demand will be for physicians, surgeons and registered nurses. These jobs will create a trickle-down need for support from a variety of other jobs, including medical assistants, physical therapists, health information technicians and personal- and home-care aides. As the health-care field grows, there will also be an increase in jobs for medical office assistants to schedule appointments, medical billing clerks to submit and follow up on insurance claims, and accountants to make sure payments are received and bills are paid.

Education: About 250,000 jobs will be created in the education industry in the next two years. The biggest need will be teachers for grades K-12. Because of the increasing number of children enrolling in public school each year, teacher turnover and a retiring workforce, there will also be a need for administrators and teacher assistants in school systems across the United States. Other positions that will thrive will be the sales force for companies that supply schools with text books and learning materials. Growth in other industries will boost the higher education industry, and the need for instructors in adult literacy, GED completion, and secondary education to prepare individuals for the workforce will grow.

Now that you know where the jobs will be created, you can begin to look at what industry or type of job you’re interested in. If you haven’t worked in your desired industry or job duty before, start brushing up on your transferable skills, go back to school, learn a new trade, or get your foot in the door with an entry-level position now. Then, you’ll be ready to apply for the job you want when it’s created.

Express Employment Professionals hosted the job growth confidence poll on the company’s blog, Movin’ On Up. The Web-based poll asked: “Are you optimistic that the stimulus package will bring more jobs in the next six months?” Of more than 1,100 respondents, 61 percent responded “No.”

