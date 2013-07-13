Karen Francis Ingalls of Santa Barbara, 1940-2013

Posted on July 13, 2013 | 8:23 a.m.

Source: Ingalls Family

Karen Francis Ingalls passed away peacefully on July 2, 2013, surrounded by her loving family at Serenity House in Santa Barbara. Karen’s faith in God, family and friends helped her to valiantly battle cancer over the last two years.

Karen was born December 27, 1940, in Globe, Arizona, to Dorothy and Kenneth McClellan. She was raised in Santa Barbara, where she attended Marymount Girls School and graduated from Santa Barbara High School.

Karen married her first and only love, Bill Ingalls, in 1958; they have two sons, David and Mark.

Bill and Karen own and operate Ingalls Plumbing & Heating. Karen’s tenacity in business was never outdone. She worked alongside Bill for more than 50 years, helping to build a very successful plumbing business, which at one time had offices in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Santa Ynez.

Karen and Bill’s weekends were spent at their White Oaks Ranch on Lake Nacimiento, where she loved to work in her vegetable garden, tending to her beautiful roses, flower beds, tractor mowing acres of manicured lawns, as well as care for her many beloved horses and farm animals.

She was particularly passionate about dogs and helped establish the Santa Barbara Tri-County Friends of Guide Dogs for the Blind. Her tireless efforts in holding special educational events in all of the surrounding Santa Barbara communities helped the public to better understand guide dogs. The very special fundraising events Karen organized included featured speakers such as author Michael Hingston, actress Betty White and airline pilot Sully Sullenberger III.

Karen is survived by her loving husband, Bill; sons David and Mark (Sunny); grandchildren Sara, William, Elle and Tucker; mother Dorothy Moore; sisters Gail D’Ambra and Neta Knightley (David), as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bill, David and Mark would like to thank all of their family and friends for their kindness as well as their unconditional support helping to make Karen’s life so complete.

Our family would like to graciously thank the oncology and surgical doctors who aided in Karen’s battle with cancer, Dr. Anne Rodriguez, Dr. Fred Kass and Dr. Donald Rink.

Thank you to Anna Bissell and her entire nursing staff for the wonderful medical care she received while being hospitalized many times at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

We would also like to thank Martha Becker and the nursing staff in the infusion center at The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara for all their thoughtful care, as well as the many helpful services they provided.

A very special thank you to Holly Gendron and her entire staff at The Serenity House for the loving, compassionate, peaceful and Palliative care Karen received while making her transition back home to God.

In lieu of flowers donations can please be made to:

Guide Dogs for the Blind

P.O. Box151200

San Rafael, Calif. 94912

Cancer Center of Santa Barbara

300 W. Pueblo St.

Santa Barbara 93105

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

509 E. Montecito St., Suite 200

Santa Barbara 93103

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2013, at St. Barbara Parish at the Santa Barbara Mission, 2201 Laguna St., Santa Barbara 93105.

A Celebration of Life gathering will immediately follow at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave., Goleta 93111.