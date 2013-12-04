Genealogist Karen Franklin to Share Strategies for Tracing Family Roots

Karen Franklin will present “Discover Your Roots: Research Strategies for Tracing Your Ancestors” from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Congregation B'nai B'rith, 1000 San Antonio Creek Road. There is no charge for this event.

Join Franklin, a professional genealogist and an exhibit researcher for the Museum of Jewish Heritage in NYC, for a captivating event that will teach you how to find out more about your ancestors. Novice and expert researchers alike will enjoy her “case study” approach to investigating your family history through online resources and archives. There is no guarantee that she will not find a black sheep in your family!

Franklin is an exhibit researcher for the Museum of Jewish Heritage — A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in New York City, and is co-chair of the Board of Governors of JewishGen. A past president of the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies and past chair of the Council of American Jewish Museums, she is currently vice chairwoman of the Memorial Museums committee of ICOM (International Council of Museums).

She serves on the Advisory Board of the European Shoah Legacy Institute and was awarded the 2012 ICOM-US Service Citation for her work in Holocaust-era property restitution. The citation is the highest honor of ICOM-US.

The event is jointly sponsored by the Congregation B'nai B'rith, CBB’s Sisterhood and the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

"This important presentation will certainly help anyone with a Jewish family background, and will also be of interest to others who want to learn more about the fascinating pursuit of family history," said Bob Bason, president of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

Please RSVP by Dec. 10 by clicking here.

For more information or to RSVP by phone, contact Congregation B'nai B'rith's receptionist at 805.964.7869.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.