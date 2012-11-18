Monday, April 9 , 2018, 8:51 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Karen Graf to Chair Carpinteria’s 55th Annual Community Awards Banquet

By Pat Kistler for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | November 18, 2012 | 3:30 a.m.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced that former “Carpinterian of the Year” Karen Welty Graf will be taking the chair position in preparation for the chamber’s 55th Annual Community Awards Banquet on Jan. 26 at the United Boys & Girls Club of Carpinteria.

Karen Graf
Karen Graf

Graf is not a newcomer to large events, and takes the responsibility for guiding this event committee in her stride. Graf grew up in Carpinteria and has been highly involved with many successful fund raisers for Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria, Kinderkirk Preschool and Our Lady of Mount Carmel School.

“I feel strongly about giving back to our community in any form I am able,” she said.

Graf works for her family’s flower business, Hilltop Flowers Inc., which has been a Carpinteria Valley chamber member for more than 20 years.

She encourages those who wish to nominate a deserving Carpinterian for an award to click here to download various nomination forms. She also encourages businesses to consider being a tiered sponsor for the event by calling 805.684.5479 x10.

— Pat Kistler is the government relations director at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 