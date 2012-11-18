Karen Graf to Chair Carpinteria’s 55th Annual Community Awards Banquet

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced that former “Carpinterian of the Year” Karen Welty Graf will be taking the chair position in preparation for the chamber’s 55th Annual Community Awards Banquet on Jan. 26 at the United Boys & Girls Club of Carpinteria.

Graf is not a newcomer to large events, and takes the responsibility for guiding this event committee in her stride. Graf grew up in Carpinteria and has been highly involved with many successful fund raisers for Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria, Kinderkirk Preschool and Our Lady of Mount Carmel School.

“I feel strongly about giving back to our community in any form I am able,” she said.

Graf works for her family’s flower business, Hilltop Flowers Inc., which has been a Carpinteria Valley chamber member for more than 20 years.

She encourages those who wish to nominate a deserving Carpinterian for an award to click here to download various nomination forms. She also encourages businesses to consider being a tiered sponsor for the event by calling 805.684.5479 x10.

— Pat Kistler is the government relations director at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.