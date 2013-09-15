Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:17 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Posted on September 15, 2013 | 7:30 a.m.

Karen Ostrakovic of Santa Barbara

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

Karen Ostrakovic, 57, of Santa Barbara, passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2013. She is with God but will be missed here on earth.

Arrangements are by McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.

 

