Karen Regan Named Head of School at Bishop Garcia Diego High School

The Bishop Garcia Diego High School board of trustees announced the selection of Karen Regan as the next head of school, effective July 1, 2017.

Karen’s selection is the result of an extensive national search, under the guidance of an internal search committee and coordinated by Educational Directions, Inc., an educational leadership search firm.

Karen holds a B.A. in psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an M.A. in education from the University of California, Berkeley. In addition, she has a Multiple Subject Credential (CLAD Certification).

Karen began her teaching career at Notre Dame School in Santa Barbara, continuing on to Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, where she advanced into leadership and was a successful principal. Karen serves as the current director of admissions and advancement at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.

Karen has deep roots in the Santa Barbara Community and is herself an alumna of Bishop Garcia Diego.

Ed Leicht, chair of the board of trustees for Bishop Garcia Diego High School, spoke of Karen’s selection:

"Karen brings to Bishop a strong commitment to Catholic education, generational leadership due to her deep connection to and history with Bishop, broad educational leadership experience and a passion for ensuring that Bishop is a premiere Catholic high school. Karen clearly understands the mission of Bishop and embraces its core values and traditions.

"She is eager to devote her whole heart into working with the Bishop community to continue to build on the school’s extraordinary heritage and aspirations for the future. The entire board of trustees is thrilled to support her selection."

Karen spoke to her excitement upon hearing the news that she was selected to be the next Head of School:

"It is a great honor to have been selected as the next Head of Bishop Garcia Diego High School. I am excited to lead a team of dedicated faculty and staff, committed parents, and supportive alumni as we work together to ensure the bright future of Bishop Diego and the students we serve."

Bishop Garcia Diego High School has been led for the current school year by Dr. Nicholas Vitalari as interim head of school and Dr. Vitalari will continue to be involved as a member of the Transition Committee.

Dr. Vitalari commented on the response from the faculty and staff upon hearing the news:

“The faculty, staff, and I are thrilled with the selection of Karen Regan as our new head of school. This marks a new chapter for Bishop, and she brings new capabilities, energy, and vision for the future of our great school.”

Karen Regan is the 12th head of school since the school opened its present campus in 1959. The school recently celebrated its 100th Anniversary, and has a rich history of passionate parents, energized students, engaged and innovative faculty, and generous and loving benefactors.

This legacy continues and grows to this day.

For information about Bishop Diego High School please visit: www.bishopdiego.org.

Ed Leicht is chair of the board of trustees for Bishop Garcia Diego High School.