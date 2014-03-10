Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:03 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Karen Telleen-Lawton: Don’t Cash Out 401(k) to Pay Off Debt

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | March 10, 2014 | 1:24 p.m.

[Noozhawk's note: This column is part of a continuing series.]

Examining your finances takes fortitude. What are your goals and dreams? What can you afford? Here is another question I’ve heard in my financial advisory practice:

Dear Karen: Here’s the situation. My wife and I are in our early 40s. We make good money (a bit over $200,000) but have over $700,000 in debt; that’s including our mortgage and the kids’ braces. I have $75,000 in a 401(k), which I’m thinking of liquidating to pay down some of the credit card debt, which charges a high interest rate. We have no other savings. Do you think this is a good idea?

— Drowning in Debt

Dear Drowning: In a word, no. For one, at your age you would pay a penalty to remove the funds from your 401(k). There are certain reasons you can remove funds without penalty (such as education and medical emergency), but paying down credit card debt is not one of them.

Another reason to hold onto your retirement account is that if you should be forced into bankruptcy, retirement funds are off-limits from your creditors. You need to protect these funds for your retirement.

Rather than being the key to your short-term credit card woes, your 401(k) is the key to your recovery and long-term well-being.

And while you still have to take the first steps yourselves, recent changes in 401(k) features make saving from your paycheck less painful by “nudging” you in the right direction. Not only are new employees automatically enrolled (you have to opt out instead of opt in), but depending on the plan you may be automatically enrolled in a “target date” fund that invests appropriately (by someone’s measure) depending on your expected retirement year. Some even have a feature that allows you to increase your deduction automatically each year (to a maximum) so save a larger percentage of your paycheck as you approach retirement.

You don’t say what led to this predicament, but the first rule of financial planning is to live within your means. You absolutely need to take a hatchet (not a nail file) to each spending category. It is mandatory that you reduce your spending below your income, even if that means macaroni and cheese from here on out. Check out one of the free budget software programs online: I think Mint.com does a decent job. This site will help you understand budgeting and savings and help you get back on track.

You’re not alone in your predicament. Sixty percent of middle-class Americans say retirement saving is a distant second to paying their monthly bills. Your future selves are critically underfunded, so you’ll likely have to implement all three basic options: spend less, save more and retire later.

One positive step you can take is to bring your kids with you on this financial journey, in an age-appropriate way. A recent report called “A 360-Degree Approach to Preparing for Retirement” by Principal Financial Group and Create-research describes the necessity of financial literacy for today’s youth as well as adults.

“In the industrial age, it was hard to get by without basic literacy: the ability to read and write,” the report says. “In this age of personal responsibility, it is just as hard to get by without financial literacy: the ability to plan and prioritize.”

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations spanning sustainability from the environment to finance, economics and justice issues. She is a fee-only financial advisor (www.DecisivePath.com) and a freelance writer (www.CanyonVoices.com). Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 