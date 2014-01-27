Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 8:53 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Karen Telleen-Lawton: Tips for Protecting Your Credit Against Retail Data Breach

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | January 27, 2014 | 1:24 p.m.

[Noozhawk's note: This column is part of a continuing series.]

Examining your finances takes fortitude. What are your goals and dreams? What can you afford? Here is another question I’ve heard in my financial advisory practice:

Dear Karen: Yikes! My bank informed me that my credit card was breached. I wish I could say it was the Niemen Marcus one, but it was plain old Target. I was really stressed out until I got my next statement. But there was nothing odd about it — no weird names, no unexpected charges. Am I in the clear? What about next time?

— Targeted

Dear Targeted: For the current breach, the most important action item would be to cancel any card you might have used at Target during the time of the breach — Nov. 27-Dec. 15, 2013. Then you can re-establish new account numbers.

It may be less likely that your information will be abused as time goes by, but I’d use this warning to take positive steps in managing your financial security. Reassess which cards you really need, and reduce them to the minimum needed for transacting your life. One caveat: reducing your credit may marginally affect your credit score, but just consider the trade-offs.

I was glad to see your follow-up question about next time, as these breaches are becoming increasingly common. If you still plan to use credit and debit cards (it is hard to get by in today’s society without them!), I recommend these ways to protect yourself against the effects of hacking:

» 1. For your debit cards, set a very low amount that can be removed in cash. I set mine for $50. That way, if someone steals your card, they can’t get away with much. Depending on the company, there is a limit to your liability, but we are looking to reduce the hassle as well as the cost.

» 2. Check your credit card balance frequently — like every other day. You can generally do this by automated phone call, but even easier is checking online.

» 3. Change your passwords frequently. That doesn’t mean you have to change every password every week. Your local library access and accounts that aren’t attached to any financial account are not a big deal. But for any account which is tied to financial institutions, or ones that store your social security number, make it a practice to change every month or so. That way, if a list of passwords is stolen, a break-in attempt on your account will more likely fail.

» 4. Finally, check your credit report a few times per year. By law you can access three in a year without cost. There are three main companies (Experion, Equifax, and Transunion), so you can, for instance apply for the Experion score in January, Equifax in May, and Transunion in September.

If you’re checking your credit reports, you’ll find out if someone has stolen your identity early on, before too much damage is done. My sister-in-law’s identity was stolen years ago, before it became commonplace. It took her hundreds of hours over five years to clear her name.

Your credit report likely wasn’t compromised with this Target break-in, since this account-opening information apparently was not the subject of the Target breach. On that score, you’re lucky — this time. Please continue to check!

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations spanning sustainability from the environment to finance, economics and justice issues. She is a fee-only financial advisor (www.DecisivePath.com) and a freelance writer (www.CanyonVoices.com). Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 