Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:20 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Advice

Karen Telleen-Lawton: A Portrait of Retirement for the Female Baby Boomer

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | November 23, 2015 | 1:16 p.m.

Women should have it made in retirement: they receive over 70 percent of the inherited wealth in the U.S.

But this fact also impacts older women: the median income of women over age 65 is less than 56 percent of that of men, according to a 2014 figure by the Administration on Aging.

Women receive only half the pension benefits that men do, making for a risky retirement for most women.

Baby boomer women are so focused on making ends meet and paying off consumer debt that saving for retirement is not a present priority. This is the situation according to findings released in October.

“There is a striking disconnect among women between how they envision their retirement and how they are preparing to realize that vision,” says Catherine Collinson, President of the private non-profit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. “Women face a number of unique circumstances, such as typically lower wages than men, time out of the workforce to be a parent or caregiver and a longer life expectancy, which present challenges for saving.”

If you see yourself or a friend in the figures above, it’s time to make some changes. The world baby boomer women face is profoundly different from the one in which we grew up, and what you don’t know can hurt you.

We as women need to nurture their health, their savings and their relevance in their careers. We need to take full advantage of retirement plans and be prepared on the downside with insurance and emergency savings.

How do you learn about financing and protecting your retirement? Here are some questions to get you started. If you are married, understand your spouse’s answers to these as well:

» Are you fully participating in any company pensions and retirement plans?

» How is each company benefit integrated with Social Security and Medicare?

» Do you know their value now and expected value at retirement?

» Do you understand which benefits will continue after one spouse’s death or disability?

» Are your investments diversified?

» Who is the beneficiary on each account?

» How will you withdraw money from retirement accounts?

» When you retire, will you keep retirement accounts where they are or roll them into an IRA?

» Do you have insurance appropriate for protecting your assets and health?

» Do you have a written retirement plan? (Only 14 percent of baby boomer women do.)  

It’s never too late to improve your financial situation, and if you’re not happy with where the path is leading, it’s not too late to update your skills.

Perhaps now that fill in the blank (the kids are grown, your parents are gone, whatever) you can launch that career you always wanted.

It’s much harder to get back into the work force than to stay in, so make sure you’re ready before you take down your shingle.

I’ve saved some good news for the end. You may not be in the lucky line for an inheritance, but you’re doing the next best thing. Perhaps the better thing.  

A recent study by ADP Research Institute found that women are more likely to save than men, and they’re saving a higher percentage of wages. If you see yourself in this figure, you go girl!

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations spanning sustainability from the environment to finance, economics and justice issues. She is a fee-only financial advisor (www.DecisivePath.com) and a freelance writer (www.CanyonVoices.com). Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 