Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 11:32 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Karen Telleen-Lawton: Bridges and Toilet Paper

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | February 26, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

Toilet paper and bridges are two essential items you might not notice until they are missing.

A household on its last roll of toilet tissue means someone has to make an emergency trip to the store. Santa Barbarans and particularly Montecitans have noticed of late that bridges can similarly not be done without.

Destroyed bridges can mean your home is unreachable, town is inaccessible, and your job may be hours away instead of minutes.

Who pays for each of these? Even the strictest socialists likely would agree that TP is a personal household purchase — you pay for what you use. If it were a “free” public good, after all, every house with teenagers would be TP-ed with regularity.

The costs to replace missing or damaged bridges are enormous and not as easily allocated. Some bridges can be paid for or at least maintained by tolls, but the vast majority are destined to be public goods paid for out of federal, state, and local taxes.

Even the strictest libertarians would likely advocate for publically financed bridges, if only to avoid toll stations over every creek culvert.

The nation’s bridges and other infrastructure are rapidly deteriorating. Sixty percent of the U.S. interstate highway system was built before 1970, and the Highway Trust Fund struggles with solvency. Since the 1980s, weather-related power outages are up to 10 times more frequent.

The last two annual report cards from the American Society of Civil Engineers rated U.S. infrastructure a D+. Their recent report recommended — actually urged — spending $2 trillion within the next decade to improve infrastructure in support of the nation’s overall economy.

Dollars spent preventatively could reduce money spent on recovery. In 2017, $300 billion in federal dollars were spent on natural disasters.

Against this backdrop in needed maintenance, President Donald Trump announced his intention last week to rely on state, local and private investment to provide for most infrastructure.

Trump described a $1.5 trillion deal for infrastructure, but the effect on cities and states is actually a negative $40 billion. His proposed 2018 budget alone included $240 billion in cuts to infrastructure, while the $1.5 trillion proposed funding is spread over 10 years.

This overall budget slash is a problem by itself, but there are additional devils in the details.

The priority for dollars would be projects with the highest percentage of non-federal funding, which means a project’s economic benefits to the public would be secondary at best.

There are appropriate opportunities for public-private partnerships, but relying on private money means supporting only infrastructure that can earn a return. Projects like debris-flow dams or rebuilding schools, roads and bridges in poor communities get short shrift.

A 2017 report by the Environmental Protection Agency assessed the country’s spending need to adapt roads and railways for climate change at $280 billion by 2100.

Yet, the president’s plan also proposes reducing requirements for environmental permits, and fails to address critical climate-change issues at all.

Interestingly, Trump did offer his support for raising the gas and diesel tax by 25 cents a gallon in support of roads, highways and bridges in a February 14 meeting. He even offered to provide leadership to get it done.

However, the White House didn’t confirm the tax support; hard to know if the idea has been flushed.

Maybe Trump should instead propose a tax on toilet paper. With the messes he’s creating, a toilet-paper tax could produce enough revenue to repair the nation’s infrastructure and prepare for climate change as well.

— Karen Telleen-Lawton serves seniors and pre-seniors as the principal of Decisive Path Fee-Only Financial Advisory in Santa Barbara. You can reach her with your financial planning questions at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 