Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:12 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

Karen Telleen-Lawton: Cuban Endemics

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | April 9, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

A fabulous Earthwatch project in Cuba is now in my rear-view mirror. I’m back home musing about the island endemism that pairs Cubans with our Channel Islands.

We have island foxes and Santa Cruz Island scrub jays that are found nowhere else in the world. Cuba is home to a host of endemics from the giant Cuban green toad to the cutest-ever Cuban tody.

The most obvious “endemics” of all are the 1950s-era cars dressed up in flamboyant colors to match the Cubans’ exuberant lifestyle.

In Havana you couldn’t go a block without seeing children playing ball or adults enjoying an informal jazz session. There were no guns in evidence and very few people who seem desperate. I felt considerably safer than I have felt in Central America.

I saw only a few who looked homeless. The poor staffed bathrooms in public establishments. There they requested a coin for the privilege of a tiny amount of toilet paper (even if you carried your own).

Cuba’s complicated history played out in the cacophony of buildings from different eras. Old Havana was replete with ornate architecture from the Spanish colonial era.

Many of these buildings have been or are being lovingly restored into fabulous hotels complete with cigar rooms and pianists playing in the lobby.

Outside the old city center, charmless concrete block buildings from the Soviet era seem designed to withstand frigid winters that never come.

After gathering in Havana, our group rode about five hours in a comfortable tourist bus through the Sancti Spiritus region. The rolling green countryside scattered with informal houses were reminiscent of Central America.

Augmenting the public transportation buses was an informal ride-share economy. Travelers held out money and indicated their desired direction with hand signals.

Arriving at the Banao Ecological Reserve project site, we were welcomed in an open-air classroom. The intended gathering building had been destroyed in September’s Hurricane Irma.

Our first day in the field was learning to recognize endemic plants, amphibians and birds.

The project’s mission was mapping the existing biodiversity. Guided by an Argentinean principal investigator and four preeminent Cuban scientists, we set up transects in the tropical forest along three trails.

We conducted baseline counts of species of trees, birds and reptiles. Slogging across rivers and up and down steep verdant slopes, our group initiated this long-term monitoring of native and introduced species.

Discussing forest transects, climate change, and lizard counts, it was often hard to remember our two countries — 35 minutes apart by plane — have been butting heads for more than half a century.

The economic system differences were evident in other ways.

The U.S. government’s renewed embargo on Cuba makes life a struggle not just for scientists and their research but for entrepreneurs who set up shop when President Obama loosened restrictions at the end of 2014.

Our leaders expressed frustration with the near impossibility of attending conferences off-island or even family weddings in the U.S. The embargo also made it difficult for us to explore (and spend money).

Our government allowed us to stay no longer than we were with our project. In contrast, the volunteers from Germany could stay for a tourist visit. The food was plentiful but without much variety.

Most seem proud to have remained independent from the U.S., in contrast to their Puerto Rican neighbors. Probably the most memorable endemics on the island are Cubans themselves. There is little likelihood of embargoing their spirit.

Cubans are building what just may be a sustainable social, political and economic pathway.

— Karen Telleen-Lawton serves seniors and pre-seniors as the principal of Decisive Path Fee-Only Financial Advisory in Santa Barbara. You can reach her with your financial planning questions at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 