Karen Telleen-Lawton: Health Care for Californians

My goal, in fewer than 600 words, is to describe our health care crisis and frame a solution. Easy enough! Let’s start with three statements I believe most agree with:

Health care shouldn’t be so expensive.

We shouldn’t need so much health care.

Seniors appreciate Medicare.

Americans spend far more on health care than any country in the world. Ironically, we rank low in many health measures, including life expectancy, where we rank lowest of the 12 wealthiest industrialized countries.

Among many contributing factors to high costs is one positive one. Research and the resulting advances in medicine make survivable many formerly fatal afflictions and injuries.

Nevertheless, the enormous cost of administering the catacomb of insurance company plans drives up costs, while health care professionals are reimbursed less for procedures.

Many hospitals and clinics encourage or require their doctors to order excessive tests and procedures in the effort to improve profitability.

Health care is also expensive because our needs are increasing.

Forty-five percent of Americans suffer at least one chronic disease, according to the Partnership for Fighting Chronic Disease. They account for 81 percent of hospital admissions, more than 90 percent of prescriptions, and three-fourths of physician visits.

Is this due to genes or environment? Since our genes don’t likely change rapidly, we are left with environmental culprits for this increase in chronic conditions. We are not taking care of ourselves and the earth that sustains us.

We can try blaming our parents for too many C-sections, not enough breastfeeding, and overuse of antibiotics. We can blame past and current policymakers for allowing manufacturers to use our community air, soil, and water as free disposal systems.

Junk food companies earn blame for producing food that makes us susceptible to obesity and chronic disease. Marketing companies for make non-nutritious food appealing. In the end, in a democracy me must blame ourselves for inaction on these policy issues and for our lack of self-discipline.

Medicare is the shining light (well, maybe somewhat dingy fluorescent bulb) in all of this. Among its users — seniors — support is broad.

Eighty-five percent of Republicans, 89 percent of independents, and 92 percent of Democrats say the program is very important, according to the Kaiser Family foundation.

Why is it universally popular? I posit that by age 65, nearly everyone has encountered a medical need and appreciates the predictability and cost-sharing of Medicare insurance.

Equally important, they have paid into the system their whole working lives and thus feel they have earned the support.

Medicare provides basic mandatory coverage while allowing a system of private insurers to offer extended coverage. It’s a public-private partnership that, while not without problems, seems to work.

Medical care is not a free-market product for which supply and demand can determine the appropriate price and features with ease. Moreover, separating demand and supply with an impenetrable wall of insurance companies exacerbates the problem.

To provide medical care for non-seniors, we should extend Medicare coverage down the line. As is the case for current Medicare, mandatory coverage brings down the average cost. Adding relatively healthy non-seniors is another cost advantage.

The other necessary feature is to improve our collective health. This requires instituting incentives and disincentives for products and services that are in the best self-interest of society.

Seat belts and motorcycle helmet laws have saved countless lives in the decades they’ve been around. Let’s do the same in caring for our health and the health of our earth.

To explore this topic further, check: Medicare for All (HR 676) Is Health Care a Right?

— Karen Telleen-Lawton serves seniors and pre-seniors as the principal of Decisive Path Fee-Only Financial Advisory in Santa Barbara. You can reach her with your financial planning questions at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.