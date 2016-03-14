Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 4:20 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Karen Telleen-Lawton: Snowy Plovers Nest for Success

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | March 14, 2016 | 1:32 p.m.

When Dr. Cristina Sandoval arrived at UC Santa Barbara to direct the Coal Oil Point Reserve in 1997, most people didn’t know what a snowy plover was.

“Now, the plover is a cherished mascot,” she says. “There’s a Plover magazine and two murals in Isla Vista that feature plovers. It shows that with education and awareness, the community can really embrace wildlife.”

The Western snowy plover is a short winged, long legged shorebird with a dark eye line that increases its cuteness factor.

The Pacific population is threatened mainly due to loss of habitat. Coal Oil Point Reserve’s beaches, dunes and adjacent estuary is choice habitat for breeding and nesting.

Efforts to protect the plover focus on protecting their nests, which, hidden in the dunes and kelp, are easily squashed by unsuspecting beach goers and surfers. How to best manage the human and ground-nesting bird interactions is a complex question that varies with each location.

Public access and pressure for recreation are important, as well as the area’s historic habitation by plovers.

Vandenberg Air Force Base hosts central California’s largest breeding snowy plover population, so protecting the 12-mile stretch during the breeding season is critical. A large mortality event there would affect the entire Pacific coast population.

Coal Oil Point, by contrast, encompasses just one mile of beach. The smaller size makes it easier to patrol, and the nearby urban area affords access to many volunteers who can patrol and educate the public.

Plover docents offer public education that has increased beach-goer compliance, testifying to the acceptance of these shared-beach values.

From their second visit on, well over half of beach-goers leash their pets and stay away from the off limit areas.

“We see a lot more trespassing in the winter,” Sandoval says. “We have to remove the rope markers then, because storms would wash them away.” The signs remain year-round, but roping off the area, called a “symbolic fence,” has a strong deterrent effect.

Plovers are an integral part of the beach ecosystem, in part because they feed on beach flies and other insects. They are highly interesting if sometimes R-rated observation subjects.

They score only a 60 pervent in site fidelity, which in this case means some stay in the beach they are born and some try to find a home in a new beach.

Males often rear the chicks, leaving the females to seek a new breeding partner on a different beach. You could call plovers the fecund feminist bird.

Both Coal Oil Point and the Vandenberg program, described by Janene Scully, have been successful in bringing back seabird populations. Nevertheless, they face challenges for the future.

Populations naturally fluctuate dramatically (Coal Oil Point supports 50-200 plovers on any given day), but it appears that population growth has plateaued. Sandoval says one possible reason is the seasonal changes in the beach and disturbances.

The Refugio oil spill was a threat whose effect may never be known. Both the spill and the clean-up disturbed the snowy plovers during critical nesting time.

Chicks and adults could not eat as much for a couple of weeks. They huddled on dry sand, which is not nearly as rich in nutrients as wet sand.

Sandoval surmises they fledged at lower weights, but there is no tagging program so there’s no way to know. She also believes the effects of climate change are already affecting the beach in terms of more beach erosion.

Why bother with snowy plovers? If their cuteness and other bug-eating factors aren’t enough, remember only this: extinction is forever.

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations spanning sustainability from the environment to finance, economics and justice issues. She is a fee-only financial advisor (www.DecisivePath.com) and a freelance writer (www.CanyonVoices.com). Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 