Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:55 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 
Food

Karen Telleen-Lawton: Ugly Food — A Beautiful Cure for World Hunger

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | June 6, 2016 | 2:57 p.m.

One summer during college, my son worked for Environment California in Sacramento. He lived in an apartment with several others, all of whom prided themselves on their refrigerator filled with food gleaned from dumpster diving.

We went to visit and expected to be grossed out by their kitchen. Instead we found fresh, if imperfect, vegetables and lots of unopened Odwalla from a nearby factory.

One of his house mates organized Saturday lunches in a nearby park frequented by homeless individuals. The housemates joined her each week to feed about 100 people.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations documents 2.9 trillion pounds of wasted food per year: enough to feed each of the world’s 800 million hungry people twice over.

This isn’t new news, but rather an ongoing frustration. We’ve been told it’s a “distribution” problem that we can’t really do anything about as individuals.

That’s only half right. In developing nations, most waste is lost post-harvest due to lack of adequate storage facilities, good roads and refrigeration.

Developed nations, on the other hand, waste food further down the supply chain. Retailers including groceries and restaurants may order, serve or display too much.

Consumers toss perishable edibles before they’re expired and lose leftovers and other food in the back of the fridge.

There are things we can do, and good reasons to do them. One is to take advantage of recent campaigns by U.S. and European grocers to sell “ugly” produce at a discount.

“Supermarkets’ cosmetic standards are crazily exacting,” writes Elizabeth Royte in National Geographic’s March issue. Grocery managers may reject food unfairly to cover inaccurate forecasts or unexpected drops in sales. The grower has to eat the cost.

Tristram Stuart, a food waste campaigner from England, would prefer a systemic fix of relaxing the standards. Past its sell date, “expired” food may not be at its peak, but things like staleness and color change aren’t safety concerns.

The “sell by” date is the last day the item is at its highest level of quality, but it will still be edible for some time after, according to Consumer Reports and WebMD.

In 2009 Stuart started Feeding the 5000, a free public feast made entirely of “orphaned food.”

Built on Jesus’ instruction (John 6:12) to “gather the pieces that are left over,” the event has now been held in over 30 cities worldwide. After scores volunteer to help create it and thousands partake, Stuart speaks and changes happen.

Others in this space include Jordan Figueiredo, founder of endfoodwaste.org, and Culinary nutritionist Stefanie Sacks (author of What the Fork are you Eating?).

Together they started a Change.org petition encouraging Whole Foods to sell ugly produce. The petition succeeded, and they’re currently working on WalMart.

In her Nat Geo article, Royte observes, “Across cultures, food waste goes against the moral grain,” but there is a countervailing attitude that values being wealthy enough to abandon food.

Changing this deep-seated perception that our wealth entitles us to waste may be the hardest part. It’s an attitude that would be better expressed in generosity before a purchase than tossing edible food afterwards.

I’m working on not searching the produce bins for the ideal-looking veggie. I’m also content that taking home leftovers has lost its sting, at least in my circles.

Next step: bringing my own container for leftovers.

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations spanning sustainability from the environment to finance, economics and justice issues. She is a fee-only financial advisor (www.DecisivePath.com) and a freelance writer (www.CanyonVoices.com). Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 