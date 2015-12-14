Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:25 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Advice

Karen Telleen-Lawton: What’s in a Decade?

Members of the Presidio Fencing Club with Coach Robinson at its helm.
Members of the Presidio Fencing Club with Coach Robinson at its helm. (Karen Telleen-Lawton photo)
By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | December 14, 2015 | 7:15 p.m.

My upcoming birthday will catapult me into a new decade. I remember my first such birthday: age 10, requiring all of the fingers to demonstrate. We had just moved to a larger house, where our larger Christmas tree seemed intertwined with my impressive double-digit age.

I have enjoyed all the decade-birthdays since. Still, this one feels different. I’ve been ruminating about it for almost a year, resolving to live in the moment.

This resolution has taken me in some interesting directions.

In early February I was at a playground watching my granddaughter with my sister-in-law Marie. As we chatted, I decided to swing on the monkey bars, my favorite outdoor apparatus in grade school.

Suffice it to say I could not even hang on the first bar long enough to swing to the second, much less complete a pass end to end. I should be able to do one chin-up, I figured.

That’s the moment I vowed to install a chin-up bar in my bathroom and complete one chin-up by my birthday.

I did buy the bar, and I did install it all by myself, which I think is a pretty good start. I worked myself up to about half a chin-up before some hitch in my schedule caused me to forgot about it completely.

I started anew a couple weeks ago, but I’m only now back to being able to pull myself up about halfway.

Another resolution (made in the moment I contemplated ordering a skirt in a bigger size) was a (yawn) weight-loss resolution, which backfired when I found out I didn’t have celiac disease (as do both my kids). I promptly re-introduced donuts and hamburgers back from my gluten days, with predictable consequences.

But I’ve had one great success in my “live in the moment” campaign. After a friend told me about her fencing hobby, I recalled how much I enjoyed this sport in college. It’s one of the few sports to appear in every Olympics since 1896, though that pre-dates my college years.

I googled it up and found the Presidio Fencing Club at the Westside Community Center. The club is coached by Tim Robinson, who also coaches the UCSB team.

The class has been a blast — 30 or so of us ranging in age from squeaky-voiced 10-year-old boys to teens to a half-dozen of us who groan after our knees have been in a squat position more than a few minutes.

The first couple weeks were purely footwork drills, after which we added hand positions.

When we finally earned our rights to hold the sword, I sparred and found my muscle memory came to the rescue somewhat. I remembered what I enjoyed about fencing: size isn’t necessarily an advantage.

My smaller target sometimes compensated for my shorter arms. A successful “touch” against a large man was pretty satisfying.

What’s in a decade? Whatever age you’re approaching is a good excuse to look back and look forward. After appreciating how far you’ve come and viewing the road ahead, take some time to be in the moment.

Most of us are allotted only ten decades, if genes and luck are with us. Appreciate what’s special about where you are now. On guard!

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations spanning sustainability from the environment to finance, economics and justice issues. She is a fee-only financial advisor (www.DecisivePath.com) and a freelance writer (www.CanyonVoices.com). Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 