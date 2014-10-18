Karl Hutterer: Measure P Will Open Door for Alternative Energy’s Long-Term Solution

The fight over Measure P is a David vs. Goliath battle. To date, the “No” campaign has raised $5.6 million, virtually all of it from oil companies, much of it from oil giants; the “Yes” campaign has raised barely $300,000, most of it in small contributions from people like you and me.

This gigantic imbalance alone should tell us whose interests are at stake and who is out there trying to buy an election! This flood of money is financing a flood of advertising that is awash in untruths and misrepresentations.

It is not true that Measure P will shut down existing oil production. It is, therefore, also not true that Measure P will eliminate jobs, nor is it true the Measure P will bankrupt Santa Barbara County and cripple fire and police services.

Finally, it is also not true that Measure P is poorly written and will not survive in court, a red herring even the Santa Barbara Independent has swallowed. Measure P was written by a team of highly experienced environmental lawyers and lawyers familiar with the drafting of propositions. It is legally sound.



What is true, however, is that we absolutely need Measure P. Yes, expanded oil production through enhanced recovery techniques may produce some tidy profits in the short run, but those profits will not go into the pockets of poor people in the North County, nor even into county coffers. They will go to the oil companies. Why do you think they are fighting Measure P so hard?!

Yes, expanded oil production will create some jobs, but those jobs will not go to unemployed or underemployed people in the North County, but they will go to people who will come in from elsewhere to do specialized work.

Worst of all, there may well be a boom in the making, but it will be a short-term phenomenon, and what will happen after the boom is over? Go to a place like Taft in Kern County and see what the oil boom has left behind: a devastated town marked by poverty and environmental destruction.



Most of all, however, we absolutely need Measure P, if we finally want to get serious about addressing global climate change. The scientific verdict is in: climate change is happening, and the release of pollutants from fossil fuels is its primary engine.

We no longer can stop the train; it has left the station, but we can slow it down and prevent climate change to take on proportions that would be truly disastrous. However, we have to act now, act quickly and act decisively.

So far, the preferred recovery technique of “tight oil” in the North County has been cyclic steam injection, which produces four times more of the dangerous pollution than normal pumping techniques. That is bad enough.

Far worse, however, is to bet on a new oil boom that will simply distract us from what we must do: concentrate on investing in the development of green, sustainable energy. Doing anything else would truly be fiddling while Rome burns!

The good news is that development of alternative energy would produce local jobs, and it would be an investment in the long-term future.



— Karl L. Hutterer Ph.D. is the retired executive director of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and a Community Environmental Council board member. The opinions expressed are his own.