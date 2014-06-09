Karla Bonoff and Jimmy Webb Bring Their Biggest Hits to the Lobero

Singer/songwriters Karla Bonoff and Jimmy Webb teamed up for a concert at the Lobero Theatre on Saturday night.

The sold-out concert proved special for Bonoff, a 17-year resident of Santa Barbara.

The program started with Bonoff kicking off the first half of the show until intermission, with Webb finishing the second half.

Through the night, both Bonoff and Webb played their biggest hits.

Bonoff played the likes of "Can't Hold On," "Cry Like a Rainstorm" and "All My Life," a duet with Webb and her biggest hit by Linda Ronstadt and Aaron Neville.

Webb performed the second half to hits like "Wichita Lineman," "MacArthur Park" and many more.

Bonoff and Webb certainly gave the crowd their money's worth and wowed the audience through the evening until about 11:20 p.m.

— Gary Lambert is a free-lance photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor.