Karmic Destiny: The Decision is Yours

Dale Halaway, a master teacher, will discuss Karma and how this universal law affects people's lives, 6:30-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at Healing Hub Santa Barbara in La Cumbre Plaza. This is a free introductory event.

Many people believe the Law of Karma is a punishment-based system that comes with the expression, "What comes around, goes around."

According to Halaway, this is not accurate. When individuals have a healthy relationship with understanding karma and learning how to work with it in life, they begin to truly live the life they were meant to and move toward fulfilling their Karmic destiny, he believes.

This does not happen by sitting around waiting for it to be fulfilled. It comes from specific action steps of which Halaway will help guests identify and begin to bring forth in their lives so positive change and healthy evolution can occur.

Decisions have a cause and effect, also known as karma. The Law of Karma, or cause and effect: "Every action we take generates it’s like in return; as we sow, so we reap."

People need to make sure their decisions are creating positive karma and/or burning off karma and not creating more negative karma, according to Healing Hub.

Living a spiritual life with good intentions and goodwill are helpful to burn through karma. As well as a life of hatred, ignorance, deceit, lying and cheating creates more negative karma, Healing Hub says.

At Halaway's seminar, guests will work to purge and release unserving karmic energy that the ego tries to use to hold us back over time, Healing Hub says.

Halaway also will talk about and answer questions re: his upcoming seminar, Karmic Destiny, Jan. 12-14.

For more information, contact 699-5196, or visit www.healinghubsantabarbara.com.

— Julee Shea for Healing Hub.