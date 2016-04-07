Karon Williams, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1941-2016

Posted on April 7, 2016 | 2:18 p.m.

Source: Denise Meza

Karon Williams (Todd-Butler) formerly of Santa Barbara, passed away at her home in Rio Linda, Calif., Tuesday, March 29, 2016.

Karon was born June 6, 1941, in Santa Monica, Calif., to George and Marva Williams. She grew up on the family ranch known as the Daniel Hill adobe in Goleta.

Karon attended local schools and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1959, and later that year, she married Thurman “D.C.” Todd.

The newlyweds lived in Santa Barbara, where their first son, Kirk, was born in 1961. D.C.’s profession as a deep sea diver then took them to Alaska, where Karon gave birth to their second son, Kevin, in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1964.

In 1969, the family was living in Morgan City, La., when tragedy struck and left Karon a young widow with two small boys. She returned to Santa Barbara to pick up the pieces of her life, and in April of 1973, she married Frank Butler.

Five years later, she was blessed with her third son, Brett.

Karon is survived by her three sons, Kirk (Margaret), Kevin (Debbie) and Brett and her four grandchildren, Brittney (Tyler), Tyler (Susie), Colby and Kayla.

She is also survived by her older brother, Dennis Williams, and his three daughters, Christine, Denise, Dawn and their families.

A celebration of Karon’s life is being planned for a later date in Santa Barbara.