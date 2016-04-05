Katcho Achadjian Backed by Santa Barbara Conservative Republicans

The Santa Barbara Conservative Republicans has endorsed Katcho Achadjian in the race for the 24th Congressional District.

“Katcho’s record speaks for itself,” said Robert Mercado, president of the Santa Barbara Conservative Republicans. “He has shown his conservative values and dedication to our community for more than 30 years. Whether it’s fighting for small businesses or working families, he knows the Central Coast well and will represent our core set of values best in Congress.”

The SBCR is a grassroots political group with membership reaching across Santa Barbara County that encourages responsibility, individual liberty and the participation of all citizens in the process of self-government and public policy.

“I thank the SBCR for their deliberation and decision to endorse,” said Achadjian. “Their tireless promotion of traditional American values, such as smaller government, strong families and free enterprise is a message I will carry to Congress with honor.”

Achadjian is the leading candidate for the 24th Congressional District. He now serves as the California State Assemblyman representing northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Achadjian is a graduate of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a degree in business administration. He has operated a small business for 38 years and during this time has played a pivotal volunteer leadership role in dozens of community service organizations.

He previously served three terms as a San Luis Obispo County Supervisor.

The 24th Congressional District encompasses all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties and part of Ventura County.

Achadjian lives in San Luis Obispo with his family.

To learn more about Achadjian, visit www.Katcho2016.com or call 805.473.1951.

— Nyri Achadjian represents Katcho Achadjian for Congress.