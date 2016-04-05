Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 1:26 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Katcho Achadjian Backed by Santa Barbara Conservative Republicans

By Nyri Achadjian for Katcho Achadjian for Congress | April 5, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Conservative Republicans has endorsed Katcho Achadjian in the race for the 24th Congressional District.

“Katcho’s record speaks for itself,” said Robert Mercado, president of the Santa Barbara Conservative Republicans. “He has shown his conservative values and dedication to our community for more than 30 years. Whether it’s fighting for small businesses or working families, he knows the Central Coast well and will represent our core set of values best in Congress.”

The SBCR is a grassroots political group with membership reaching across Santa Barbara County that encourages responsibility, individual liberty and the participation of all citizens in the process of self-government and public policy.

“I thank the SBCR for their deliberation and decision to endorse,” said Achadjian. “Their tireless promotion of traditional American values, such as smaller government, strong families and free enterprise is a message I will carry to Congress with honor.”

Achadjian is the leading candidate for the 24th Congressional District. He now serves as the California State Assemblyman representing northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Achadjian is a graduate of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a degree in business administration. He has operated a small business for 38 years and during this time has played a pivotal volunteer leadership role in dozens of community service organizations.

He previously served three terms as a San Luis Obispo County Supervisor. 

The 24th Congressional District encompasses all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties and part of Ventura County. 

Achadjian lives in San Luis Obispo with his family.

To learn more about Achadjian, visit www.Katcho2016.com or call 805.473.1951.

Nyri Achadjian represents Katcho Achadjian for Congress.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 