Katcho Achadjian Earns Endorsement From California Police Chiefs Association

Assemblymember and Congressional candidate Katcho Achadjian continues to gain traction with an endorsement of the California Police Chiefs Association.

“Katcho has shown his dedication to public safety through his voting record and his many volunteer efforts along the Central Coast,” said California Police Chiefs Association 2nd Vice President Ken Corney. “We know he will continue to show the same commitment to public safety when elected to Congress.”

Achadjian has been recognized in the past with the California Attorney General’s Certificate of Appreciation for his unyielding “Support of Law Enforcement.”

Additionally, Achadjian has been passionately involved in public safety for many years as a Charter Board member of the San Luis Obispo Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation since 2002 and as a member of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation since 1989, serving as its chairman from 1994-95.

When asked about this latest endorsement, Achadjian said, “I am extremely humbled to have the support of the California Police Chiefs Association. Keeping crime off our streets and our communities safe has always been of utmost importance to me.”

Achadjian has received endorsements from the California Association of Highway Patrolmen and the San Luis Obispo County Deputy Sheriff’s Association in his bid for Congress.

Prior to his election to California’s state legislature, Achadjian served as a San Luis Obispo County Supervisor for three consecutive terms.

Achadjian is the leading candidate in the race for the 24th Congressional District, which encompasses Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County and part of Ventura County.

He has represented the residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for more than a decade.

He currently lives in San Luis Obispo with his family.

To learn more about Achadjian, visit www.Katcho2016.com.

— Nyri Achadjian represents Katcho Achadjian.