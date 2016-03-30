Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 4:09 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Katcho Achadjian Earns Endorsement From California Police Chiefs Association

By Nyri Achadjian for Katcho Achadjian | March 30, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

Assemblymember and Congressional candidate Katcho Achadjian continues to gain traction with an endorsement of the California Police Chiefs Association.

“Katcho has shown his dedication to public safety through his voting record and his many volunteer efforts along the Central Coast,” said California Police Chiefs Association 2nd Vice President Ken Corney. “We know he will continue to show the same commitment to public safety when elected to Congress.”

Achadjian has been recognized in the past with the California Attorney General’s Certificate of Appreciation for his unyielding “Support of Law Enforcement.”

Additionally, Achadjian has been passionately involved in public safety for many years as a Charter Board member of the San Luis Obispo Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation since 2002 and as a member of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation since 1989, serving as its chairman from 1994-95.

When asked about this latest endorsement, Achadjian said, “I am extremely humbled to have the support of the California Police Chiefs Association. Keeping crime off our streets and our communities safe has always been of utmost importance to me.”

Achadjian has received endorsements from the California Association of Highway Patrolmen and the San Luis Obispo County Deputy Sheriff’s Association in his bid for Congress.

Prior to his election to California’s state legislature, Achadjian served as a San Luis Obispo County Supervisor for three consecutive terms.

Achadjian is the leading candidate in the race for the 24th Congressional District, which encompasses Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County and part of Ventura County.

He has represented the residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for more than a decade.

He currently lives in San Luis Obispo with his family.

To learn more about Achadjian, visit www.Katcho2016.com.

Nyri Achadjian represents Katcho Achadjian.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 