Katcho Achadjian Endorsed for Congress by Republican Issues for Tomorrow’s America

Small business owner and leading Republican Congressional Candidate Katcho Achadjian has earned the endorsement of Republican Issues for Tomorrow’s America, or RITA.

RITA is organized to bring together thoughtful conservative women in Santa Barbara County and encourages active citizenship and increased involvement in the cause of effective government. RITA advocates for solutions to 21st century issues ranging from social welfare to education policy.

RITA President Jan Evans commented on the group’s endorsement, saying, “Katcho is without a doubt the clear choice to be Santa Barbara’s voice in Congress. Across his career, he has created jobs, fought for limited government and worked toward bipartisan, common sense solutions that help all Californians. We proudly support his campaign.”

Achadjian immigrated in 1971 to pursue his undergraduate degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and soon earned his citizenship and became a small business owner.

A successful job creator, he served three terms on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors and currently serves the Central Coast in the California State Assembly.

Since announcing his candidacy for Congress, Achadjian has received strong support among local organizations and numerous current and former elected community leaders, including 100 percent of California Assembly Republicans, the SLO County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, the California Small Business Association, the SLO County Cattlemen’s PAC and the California Association of Highway Patrolmen.

“Jan and Republican Issues for Tomorrow’s America are tackling some of the most critical issues we face,” Achadjian said. “Empowering local communities to create effective approaches to education and providing students with the tools they need to thrive will ensure better opportunities and an economy with better paying jobs. It is an honor to have RITA’s support.”

Achadjian is the leading candidate in the race for the 24th Congressional District, which encompasses Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and part of Ventura County. He has represented the residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for more than a decade.

He currently lives in San Luis Obispo with his family.

To learn more about Achadjian, visit www.Katcho2016.com.

— Nyri Achadjian represents Katcho Achadjian.