Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 3:54 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Katcho Achadjian Endorsed for Congress by Republican Issues for Tomorrow’s America

By Nyri Achadjian for Katcho Achadjian | March 15, 2016 | 10:20 a.m.

Small business owner and leading Republican Congressional Candidate Katcho Achadjian has earned the endorsement of Republican Issues for Tomorrow’s America, or RITA.

RITA is organized to bring together thoughtful conservative women in Santa Barbara County and encourages active citizenship and increased involvement in the cause of effective government. RITA advocates for solutions to 21st century issues ranging from social welfare to education policy.

RITA President Jan Evans commented on the group’s endorsement, saying, “Katcho is without a doubt the clear choice to be Santa Barbara’s voice in Congress. Across his career, he has created jobs, fought for limited government and worked toward bipartisan, common sense solutions that help all Californians. We proudly support his campaign.”

Achadjian immigrated in 1971 to pursue his undergraduate degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and soon earned his citizenship and became a small business owner.

A successful job creator, he served three terms on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors and currently serves the Central Coast in the California State Assembly.

Since announcing his candidacy for Congress, Achadjian has received strong support among local organizations and numerous current and former elected community leaders, including 100 percent of California Assembly Republicans, the SLO County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, the California Small Business Association, the SLO County Cattlemen’s PAC and the California Association of Highway Patrolmen. 

“Jan and Republican Issues for Tomorrow’s America are tackling some of the most critical issues we face,” Achadjian said. “Empowering local communities to create effective approaches to education and providing students with the tools they need to thrive will ensure better opportunities and an economy with better paying jobs. It is an honor to have RITA’s support.”

Achadjian is the leading candidate in the race for the 24th Congressional District, which encompasses Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and part of Ventura County. He has represented the residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for more than a decade.

He currently lives in San Luis Obispo with his family.

To learn more about Achadjian, visit www.Katcho2016.com.

Nyri Achadjian represents Katcho Achadjian.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 