Katcho Achadjian Honors Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab as 35th District Small Business of the Year

In conjunction with California Small Business Day May 25, Assemblymember Katcho Achadjian (San Luis Obispo) honored Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab, an Arroyo Grande based ice cream parlor, as the 35th Assembly District 2016 Small Business of the Year.

“Doc Burnstein’s has become an institution here on the Central Coast,” said Achadjian. “Greg Steinberger and his staff have created a fun and interactive experience to go along with their one-of-a-kind ice cream flavors. I am pleased to have the opportunity to honor them for their work and commitment to serving our community.”

Since opening the first Doc Bunstein’s in 2003 with Chuck Burns, Steinberger has since carried the torch in expanding to three locations to the delight of children and adults alike.

Doc Burnstein’s has also made it a habit to support local educational groups and charities throughout the Central Coast. Doc’s has partnerships with organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Tri Counties and Lifewater International, which contributes to Doc’s “Giving Back” pledge of donating 10 percent of annual profits to the community each year.

“We are so honored to be recognized by Assemblyman Achadjian and the SBA for all they do to recognize and support small businesses in our region,” Steinberger said. “We strive to not only be a positive influence in the community but also in the lives of families that we serve. Our mission is to create memories that last a lifetime.”

Held annually, California Small Business Day is sponsored by the California Small Business Association and gives legislators the opportunity to honor outstanding small businesses from their districts.

Honorees are invited to Sacramento to participate in a day-long event that includes speeches from legislative leaders, workshops and an award luncheon where honorees are presented with a special award by their legislative representatives.

— Shea Logan is a legislative aide in the office of Assemblymember Katcho Achadjian.