Kate Gay’s Stellar Goalkeeping Leads Carpinteria Into Div. 7 Water Polo Semifinals

Sophomore goalie Kate Gay was a wall for the Carpinteria girls water polo team in a 9-7 win at second-seeded Chadwick on Saturday in a CIF-SS Division 7 girls water polo quarterfinal game.
Gay made 20 blocks.
"She had an incredible game," said coach Sergio Castaneda.
Lexi Persoon was a standout on defense.
"Lexi out-sped the competition and made sure any attempts at counterattack were stuffed, while also shutting down their two-meter player and perimeter shooters," said Castaneda.
Sadie Mead and Jessica Cruz each scored three goals to pace the offense.
The Warriors (12-5) advance to a semifinal game at Flintridge Prep on Wednesday.
