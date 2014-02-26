Kate Kurlas Elected President of Santa Barbara Beautiful

Kate Kurlas has been elected the 2014 president of Santa Barbara Beautiful.

Kurlas is the director of operations at the Granada Theatre, and works as a freelance graphic designer in her spare time.

In 2013, she received the "Top 40 Under 40 Business Professional" award from the Pacific Coast Business Times.

A Santa Barbara resident for more than 15 years, Kurlas enjoys gardening, hitting the beach and hiking local trails with her husband, Jody, owner of Kurlas Construction, and their Labrador/ Akita mix Bear.

Santa Barbara Beautiful is a local nonprofit organization formed in 1965, dedicated to beautifying our area in a variety of ways — including working independently and in cooperation with neighborhood associations, area schools, city departments and other agencies.

— Jacqueline Dyson is the vice president of public relations for Santa Barbara Beautiful.