Kate Kurlas to Lead Santa Barbara Symphony Marketing and Sales Team

By Lisa Murphy Rivas for the Santa Barbara Symphony | July 18, 2018 | 12:15 p.m.

Kate Kurlas, an award-winning executive with more than a decade of marketing, sales and operations experience, will join the Santa Barbara Symphony and lead the marketing and sales team and strategic revenue initiatives.

Kate Kurlas
“Not only is Kate a local Santa Barbaran who knows the community and culture, she is an expert in target marketing and brand positioning, which will greatly benefit the symphony organization and our audiences,” said Kevin Marvin, executive director. “As a leader, I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with such a solid group of highly experienced and creative management team members and to work side-by-side to implement the new strategic vision for the community. In August, Kate joins the Santa Barbara Symphony as a key member of this special team, and I look forward to accomplishing great things together.”

Before joining the symphony, Kurlas worked at The Granada Theatre in various leadership roles. Most recently, she was director of marketing and sales and previously a director of operations.

She is a graduate of UCSB, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communications, and Santa Barbara City College, where she earned an associate’s degree in commercial arts.

She is in the current class of Emerging Leaders, a leadership program through Leading From Within to empower and elevate the next generation of nonprofit leaders. She dedicates her volunteer time to Santa Barbara Beautiful as the second vice president on the board of directors.

“I’m honored to be joining the Santa Barbara Symphony team on the eve of the 65th anniversary,” Kurlas said. “From the world-class performances led by Maestro Nir Kabaretti, to the detailed educational outreach programs, the symphony is doing amazing programming in our local community. I look forward to bringing more than a decade of nonprofit and arts marketing management to this organization as we look forward to the next 65 years.”

This season opens in October with the Symphony Ball on Friday, Oct. 19, and performances of “Rhapsody in Blue” on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 20-21 in celebration of the symphony’s 65th anniversary.

Subscriptions to the 65th anniversary season are still available and provide the best seats at the best price. Purchase online 24/7 at TheSymphony.org or by phone at 805.898.9386.

The next decade and for decades to come, the Santa Barbara community will continue to see the benefits of the creative symphony programming, a strong presence in the community and the schools, and the talents of the musicians — this year under the leadership of conductor Kabaretti.

— Lisa Murphy Rivas represents the Santa Barbara Symphony.

