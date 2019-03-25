Pixel Tracker

Water Polo

Kate Pipkin, Caitlyn Snyder Score 4 Goals Apiece in UCSB Water Polo Win

By UCSB Sports Information | March 25, 2019 | 7:35 p.m.

Competing in its first game in 16 days on Monday, the No. 9 UC Santa Barbara women's water polo team put up its highest scoring total of the month in a 15-10 win at Cal State Monterey Bay.

The Gauchos (17-5) improved to 4-0 in the month of March, led by four-goal performances from senior Kate Pipkin and freshman Caitlyn Snyder. UCSB scored at least three times in each quarter, doing so for the third time this season.

Pipkin got Santa Barbara started with two goals in the first two minutes, giving the Gauchos an early 2-1 lead. Snyder and Kelly Murphy would add goals of their own before the end of the first to send them into the second up 4-2.

UCSB would take complete control of the game over the next two periods, embarking on two separate runs of four unanswered goals. Sarah Kreiser's goal with 1:53 left in the opening half gave the Gauchos an 8-3 lead at the break. The senior would secure her third goal of the day to open the second half, followed by two more goals from Pipkin to make it 11-3.

CSUMB ended the third quarter on a 3-1 run, but the Gauchos got one more goal before the end of the quarter from freshman Amanda Legaspi, making it three straight periods in which they put up four goals.

Both teams traded goals in a high scoring final frame, which CSUMB took a 4-3 edge in. Snyder put away two more goals, giving her a total of four for the game. Her previous high had been two goals, something she had done four times this season. Junior Kate Coski capped UCSB's day with her second goal of the game at the 2:22 mark of the fourth.

Along with their high-scoring days, Kreiser and Pipkin also finished with three assists apiece. Kenzi Snyder and Becca Buck had an equal share of time at goalkeeper, tallying four and seven saves, respectively.

UCSB will have a chance to win its fifth straight game when it travels to face Sonoma State on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. However, the Gauchos will be back in action sooner as they face No. 4 Cal in a road exhibition on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

