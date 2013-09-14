Katelyn Dane Porter of Santa Barbara, 1990-2013

Posted on September 14, 2013 | 12:37 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Katelyn Dane Porter was born in Santa Barbara to Kathleen and Dan Porter on December 28, 1990 ... her daddy's little tax deduction.

She loved music, had the best laugh, was always a night owl, and loved to watch movies. She attended Dos Pueblos High School and finished in 2009 as a Don from Santa Barbara High School. Just like her Aunt Vicki, brother K.C. and her Dad, she never laid down her love for the green and gold.

Although she skirted death on several occasions from numerous car, bike and skateboard accidents, she claimed she was helped by the angels that watched over her. Unfortunately, it was not to be this time.

We find comfort knowing that she is in heaven with her Daddy, who she has missed since she was a little girl. She asked to be baptized at 8, as she loved Jesus and knew she was His. As a believer in Christ, she awaits us in Heaven and is dancing with her Daddy to the beat of that different drum they both heard.

Per her request, she leaves behind the gift of life to others, for she now has a new body and no need of the old.

She is survived by her mother, Kathleen Porter, brother K.C. Newton, grandmother Carol Powers, grandfather Harold Isley and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Our family will be forever blessed by her short presence in our lives.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 6121, Santa Barbara 93160, directed to the Dan Porter ('72) and Katelyn Porter ('09) Memorial Scholarship Fund.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2013, at Goleta Valley Church, 595 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.