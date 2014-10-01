Katherine Lucatero of Santa Barbara, 1993-2014

Posted on October 1, 2014 | 3:13 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Katherine Lucatero, 21, a vibrant, energetic and loving young lady whose life was full of promise, died at Stanford Medical Center on Sept. 22, 2014.

Katherine was born in Santa Barbara on April 26, 1993, and attended local schools, including Cleveland Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High and was a proud alumna of Santa Barbara High School. She was attending Santa Barbara City College, taking classes in business and communications, with an interest in pursing accounting.

Katherine worked as a waitress in various restaurants and in sales and public relations with McConnell’s Ice Cream, where she attended various expos to learn how to market gluten-free products.

Katherine had tremendous self-confidence. She enjoyed all types of music and dancing, including folklorico, cumbias, salsa, mariachi and banda. She loved to travel, going to Cancun, Mexico, Costa Rica and New York.

Katherine was proud of her family and of her achievements. She loved quality things and worked hard to achieve these things. She was a beautiful woman who was loyal, had a great sense of humor, loved to pull pranks, and yet was a humble soul who made friends easily. She always treated people with respect. She was excited about becoming a madrina — godmother — to Zeke. She enjoyed Mexican rodeo, Jaripeo.

Katherine in survived by her parents, Jesús and Maria Lucatero; her siblings, Elizabeth and Jesse Lucatero; her nephew, Nathan Rea; and various other relatives. She also leaves behind her boyfriend of seven years, Jesús Uriarte.

A Rosary service will be held at Holy Cross Church at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6, also at Holy Cross Church, followed by interment at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.