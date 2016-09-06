Tennis
Katherine Monroy, Laguna Blanca Roll Past Coast Union
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 6, 2016 | 4:22 p.m.
Katherine Monroy extended her unbeaten streak to 9-0 in singles, leading Laguna Blanca to a 17-1 win over visiting Coast Union in a non-league girls tennis match on Tuesday.
Monroy didn't lose a game in going 3-0 on the day. Nicole Belton went 3-0 at No. 3 singles and the doubles duet of Holly Tobias and Kiki Tolles captured three sets and lost only two games.
Laguna Blanca improves to 2-1.
