Posted on December 14, 2016 | 7:45 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Katherine S. Hodson, 52, of Santa Barbara, died Dec. 8, 2016. She was born on June 20, 1964.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road.

Donations can be made to City of Hope, 1500 E. Duarte Road, Duarte, CA 91010.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.