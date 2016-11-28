Katherine Sheehy, Jackson Stormo Honored as Athletes of Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Katherine Sheehy of the SBCC women’s soccer team and San Marcos High basketball player Jackson Stormo were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

Stormo was the leading scorer in San Marcos’ first two games of the season. The 6-foot-8 center scored 18 points in a 58-40 victory at Pioneer Valley and followed up with a 22-point performance in the Royals’ 80-33 home-opening rout against Nipomo.

Sheehy’s goal scoring sparked SBCC to its first community college State Final Four in program history. In the regional playoffs, she scored the first goal in a 3-1 win at sixth-ranked Ventura and delivered the game winner in a 1-0 decision at No. 2 Santiago Canyon. The freshman has 10 goals on the year.

The honorable mention choices for the awards include Aysia Shellmire (Westmont women’s basketball), Erica Schroeder (San Marcos cross country), Sam Bentz (Westmont basketball), Sean Harman (Westmont basketball), Morgan Peus (Santa Barbara High basketball).

Athlete of the Week honors for performances before the Thanksgiving holiday also were recognized at Monday’s press luncheon. The awards went to SBCC basketball player Robert Hutchins and SBCC golfer Carolin Chang.

Chang won her second straight individual title at the Community College State Golf Championships in Morro Bay.

Hutchins averaged 23 points in three games at the Hancock Tournament. He had a career-high 31 in a semifinal win over the host Bulldogs.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.