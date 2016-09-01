Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:10 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

Katherine Sheehy Leads SBCC to Victory in Season Opener

Sheehy scored two goals in the first 20 minutes of her collegiate debut

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | September 1, 2016 | 10:30 p.m.

 Katherine Sheehy scored two goals in the first 20 minutes of her collegiate debut on Thursday afternoon and SBCC topped Orange Coast 3-1 in a first-round women’s soccer match at the Ventura Tournament.

 Sheehy, a freshman from La Cañada High, found the net in the fifth and twentieth minutes. On the first score, she took a pass from Josefine Von Der Berg on the left flank, then beat a defender and fired it past the goalie. Fifteen minutes later, Chloe Montano sent a high pass into the box and Sheehy beat the keeper again for a 2-0 lead.

 “Katherine is quick and knows how to finish,” said 12th-year coach John Sisterson. “She reminds me of Brandie Harris and Jessica Domenichelli.”

 That’s pretty high praise, considering that Harris and Domenichelli are SBCC’s top single-season goal scorers with 30 and 27, respectively.

 Orange Coast (1-1) pulled within one on a goal in the 28th minute.

 In the 79th minute, Sheehy was pulled down in the box and Montano converted the penalty kick for an insurance goal.

 The Vaqueros (1-0) outshot the Pirates 15-11, including 8-6 in shots on goal.

 “The wind was fairly strong today and we did a good job against a much-bigger opponent physically,” said Sisterson. “Alex Camarillo (5 saves) had a big save in the second half and Sheehy, Montano and Kaitlyn Saperstein all played a strong 90 minutes.

 “Alexa (Benitez, a freshman from Carpinteria High) competed hard against a much-larger girl.”

 The Vaqueros return to the Ventura Tournament on Saturday to battle San Diego Mesa at 9 a.m.

