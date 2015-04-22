Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:03 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Kathi King Shares Her SBCC Story in Support of Campaign for Student Success

Kathi King now puts her education as a re-entry student at Santa Barbara City College focused on environmental studies to work as a program manager at the Community Environmental Council.
By Jessica Tade for the SBCC Foundation | April 22, 2015 | 8:21 a.m.

Kathi King has always been passionate about the environment, doing what she can as an individual. When she started to see a bigger picture emerge of wanting to do more in the community, she became a re-entry student at Santa Barbara City College focused on environmental studies.

King found the college to be a very welcoming place as she figured out the next chapter in her life.

Today, King is a program manager at the Community Environmental Council, working on programs such as putting water refill stations in schools, issues surrounding food waste, and accessible biking. While the community has come a long way in becoming cleaner and greener, she acknowledges there is still a great amount of work to be done.

“Working for the environment is a legacy in Santa Barbara,” King said. “The environmental studies education I received at SBCC helped me gain the skills and confidence I needed to find a job in this field while becoming connected to the environmental community.”

She shares her SBCC story in a short video available by clicking here.

Just like King, there are many SBCC students pursuing their passions — everything from nursing to culinary arts to mathematics.

During the month of April, the SBCC Foundation is running its annual Campaign for Student Success, and is seeking the broadest possible participation from the community. Funds raised during this time enrich the academic experience.

When you support the campaign, you invest in students — the future of Santa Barbara. Make a donation today by clicking here.

— Jessica Tade is the marketing director for the SBCC Foundation.

