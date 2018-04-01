Kathleen Dussaq Appointed Manager of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s Cottage Branch

She has extensive experience in banking and real-estate financing

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust has announced the appointment of Kathleen Dussaq, assistant vice president, as manager of the bank’s Cottage branch, 220 W. Nogales St. in Santa Barbara.

Dussaq joined the bank in 2007 as a private banker and relationship manager.

Dussaq has extensive experience in banking and real-estate financing.

Before joining Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, she was a home mortgage consultant, and before that corporate controller for Pitts & Bachmann Realtors in Santa Barbara.

Dussaq began her career as a certified public accountant after receiving a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Eastern Michigan University.

“Kathleen brings a diversity of experience to the bank,” said Chris DeVries, community bank regional manager. “She takes care of her clients’ banking needs with a high level of professionalism and integrity. We are so pleased that she has taken the opportunity to manage this very important branch of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.”

Dussaq lives in Summerland. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and volunteer work with several community nonprofit organizations, including SBB&T’s “RAVE” team.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.