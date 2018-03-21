Kathleen M. (Herriges) Thiele, formerly of Santa Barbara, 1929-2018

Posted on March 21, 2018 | 3:03 p.m.

Source: P.L Fry & Son Funeral Home

Kathleen M. (Herriges) Thiele, formerly of Santa Barbara, passed away on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Manteca, CA, at the age of 88. She was born on May 25, 1929, in Madison, MN to the late Gerhard and Helen Herriges.

She married Walter Thiele on Jan. 31, 1948, and their family was started that same year.

Kathleen is the dear mother of five daughters: the late Jeanne Bauer, Janet (Bob) Jensen, Donna (Randy) Strange, Doris (Dan) Kavanagh and Patricia Comito; and six sons: Keenan (Gayle), Brian (Sharon), James, Thomas, Daniel and David (Stephanie); and is loved by 24 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

Kathleen is survived by sisters Joanne (Ray) Spraitz, Virginia Marek and Susan Oxborough; and brothers David (Nancy), Russell (Claudette) and Mike (Judy) Herriges; and sister-in-law Suzanne Herriges.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews of whom she was very fond.

She is predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Walter; sister Karen Conklin and brothers Harlyn, Roger (Audrey) and Gary Herriges; brothers-in-law Ron Marek, Leo Oxborough, Eric (Fern) Thiele and William (Barbara) Thiele.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 27, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, followed by interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave., Santa Barbara.

Arrangements by P.L Fry & Son Funeral Home.