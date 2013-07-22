Kathleen Madigan Bringing Night of Comedy to Chumash Casino Resort

Kathleen Madigan will unleash her smart mix of observational and topical humor during a night of top-notch comedy on Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $20.

What started as trips to the neighborhood bar for open-mic nights has evolved into a 25-year career on the stand-up comedy circuit for Madigan.

The St. Louis, Mo., native decided to give comedy a try shortly after graduating from Southern Illinois University with a degree in journalism.

Since then she’s won the American Comedy Award for Best Female Comic, taped a stand-up special, “Gone Madigan,” in 2011, with a follow-up, “Madigan Again” to be recorded next month, done a stint as a special correspondent on the Dr. Phil show, appeared on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and been a frequent flier on the late-night talk-show circuit.

Although Jay Leno has lauded her as “one of America’s funniest female comics,” Madigan would rather do without the gender qualifier — and she doesn’t dwell on the hardships of working in the male-dominated field of stand-up comedy.

Rather, she pokes at her Midwestern roots, recounts stories of her parents “doing crazy old people things,” confronts vegetarianism and wonders why she can’t get a drink at Disneyland — “My ticket says it’s the happiest place on Earth, so I think we have a problem.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to see one of the best comedians touring today when Madigan appears at the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also visit the website by clicking here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.