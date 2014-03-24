Kathleen Murphy of Goleta, 1933-2014

Posted on March 24, 2014 | 3:16 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Kathleen F. Murphy, 80, of Goleta died March 22, 2014.

Kathy was born Dec. 13, 1933, in Graceville, Minn., to Charles and Florence Kenney.

Kathy grew up in Spokane, Wash., where she attended Marycliff High School. She received an associate of arts degree in sociology at SBCC.

Kathy met Gil Murphy on a blind date in Spokane in 1955 and were married a year later in April 1956. They had four children, a son Kenneth who passed away at age 10 and three daughters Sue, Sheila and Sally, all five years apart, in Goleta.

They moved to Goleta in 1971 after leaving Vandenburg Air Force Base. Kathy was active in the Newcomers Club, the Women's Auxillary at St. Raphaels Church, Santa Barbara Camp Fire Girls and the Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association.

She went to work for Catholic Social Services at the Indo Chinese Health Project for four years. Then Kathy went to work for Catholic Charities Thrift Store.

In her retirement she had many hobbies — bowling, sailing, bridge and rooting for the UCSB women's basketball team. She especially found enjoyment in her three grandchildren, who all lived in Goleta.

She enjoyed traveling to Ireland, Scotland and England and many trips in the USA.

Kathy leaves behind daughter, Sue Murphy (Kathy Murray) and grandson Sam Verhasselt; daughter Sheila Davies (Steve) and granddaughter Kathleen; daughter Sally Gilmour (Chris) and granddaugher Molly; brother Pat Kenney and sister Peggy Pickette; and 19 nephews and nieces. Kathy was preceded in death by her husband Gil, son Kenneth, and brothers Bob, Ray and Jim Kenney.

We would like to thank her team of doctors: Dr. Kupperman, Dr. Woliver and Dr. Berkin. Her laughter will be remembered by all!

Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 27 at Goleta Chapel of Welch-Ryce-Haider, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, March 28 at St. Raphael's Catholic Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.

