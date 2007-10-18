{mosimage}Kathleen Vance Lathim passed away on October 1, 2007, at her home with her family by her side. She was joyously welcomed by God and her family and friends on the other side, leaving behind the physical burdens she valiantly battled for 19 years. Born in Santa Barbara in 1929 to Helen and David Manwill, Kathy grew up locally with her loving sister, Mary Ellen, and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1947. She attended Westminster College in Utah and returned to Santa Barbara to marry her high school sweetheart, Reg Lathim. Married for 56 years, they raised two children, Kim and Rod. She was a devoted wife and mother, creating a home filled with love and nurturing for her family. She also acted as a “second mother” for many young people. She infused fun, wisdom and creativity in her family’s life. Her eye for art, design and gardening brought joy to many. She lived a life of compassion and caring for others and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband, Reg Lathim, sister Mary Ellen Cokeley, children Kim Lippincott and Rod Lathim, son-in-law Bill Lippincott, and grandchildren Mariah and Brandon Lippincott. A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at the family’s home at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 3. Please RSVP to 805.569.1064 by October 26. In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible gifts can be made in her memory to the Marjorie Luke Theatre (P.O. Box 21046, Santa Barbara, Calif. 93121) or Hearts Adaptive Riding Center (P.O. Box 30662, Santa Barbara, Calif. 93130).

