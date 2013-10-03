Kathryn Connor of Santa Barbara, 1942-2013

Posted on October 3, 2013 | 12:55 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

Kathryn Stockbridge Connor, 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013, in her home in Santa Barbara.

Kathryn was born Feb. 9, 1942, in Chester, N.H., to Kay and Rupert Stockbridge. She graduated from Manchester Central High in 1959, and soon thereafter married and had three sons, whom she loved dearly.

Kathryn coupled her enormous parenting skills with political activism, while later becoming the first president of the New Hampshire Task Force on Child Abuse. Her relentless passion in social work, supervised visitations and community efforts were unparalleled to those she knew and helped.

Arriving in Santa Barbara nearly a decade ago, she is most known for her contributions for six years as the president of the Santa Barbara Jazz Society. She was elated to be an integral part of this organization. She also continued her role as a child advocate, supervising visitations between children and their noncustodial parents for families in need of her services.

Kathryn is survived by her sons, Justin, Jamie and Sean Connor, and her two beloved grandchildren, Niall and Eamon Connor.

Memorial services will be held at McDermott Crockett Mortuary, 2020 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara, at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, followed by a Celebration of Life from 4 to 6 p.m. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.