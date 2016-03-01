Kathryn Courain, CFP, Joins Avalan Wealth Management

Kathryn Courain has joined the wealth management firm Avalan as a financial planner. In her new position at Avalan she will assist high net-worth clients with perpetual trust planning, commercial financing and tax planning, as well as private foundation and charitable planning.

With more than two decades experience in financial planning advice and analysis, Courain is a certified financial planner, having passed the rigorous and extensive testing, meeting the ethical standards and adhering to the principles of integrity, objectivity, competence, fairness, confidentiality, professionalism and diligence.

Her specialty is providing clients a comprehensive vision of their financial goals through managing relationships with legal and tax professionals.

“Kathryn has that rare ability to create unique strategies and solutions to meet the specific needs of individual clients. We’re excited to welcome her to the Avalan team,” said Rich Schuette, CFP, of Avalan.

Courain holds a bachelor’s degree in business with a finance concentration from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Additionally, she holds a California Life Insurance License and a variety of securities licenses.

Courain grew up in Santa Barbara County. Along with her 30-plus years of avid equestrian activities, she is an animal advocate and supports numerous local animal welfare charities.

She and her rescued labrador, Bodie, enjoy hiking and morning beach walks.

For more information on Avalan, visit www.avalanwealth.com. Courain may be reached at 805.962.7725 or [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Avalan.