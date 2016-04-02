Kathryn Dolores Scully of Atascadero, 1935-2016

Posted on April 2, 2016 | 2:52 p.m.

Source: Janene Scully

Kathryn Dolores Scully, a longtime Atascadero resident who was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, died March 25, 2016, at the age of 80.

Dolores, as she was known to most people, was born Aug. 25, 1935, in Long Beach, growing up as the youngest of seven children of Wilfred and Kathryn Hainley.

She graduated from St. Anthony’s Catholic High School in Long Beach.

At the age of 10, a fall on the sandy cliffs of Long Beach left Dolores with a broken hip, but not a broken spirit. Despite walking with a limp (and her signature lift on her right shoe), Dolores lived life without complaint or limitations.

She met her husband, John, at a church young adults group — and their first date was a beach party where they were cited for trespassing. Instead of a bad omen, this turned out to be a great start for a long-lasting loving relationship.

They married Jan. 20, 1962, in Long Beach, and nine years later moved to Atascadero.

Along with belonging to bowling leagues, she concentrated on raising their four daughters, driving them to softball, drama, drill team, 4-H, tennis, basketball and soccer through childhood, and later imparting upon them the joy of a great haircut or a perfect purse and numerous other life lessons.

But most of all, she shared her spirit, faith and joy of laughter.

Once they were grown, she worked as an aide at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School and volunteered in classrooms. Later, she volunteered for People’s Kitchen and enjoyed (equally) her bunco nights and Bible study mornings.

She also cherished time she spent with her beloved grandchildren — Ed, Casey, Monica, Isabel, Elijah and Lucy.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, retired National Guard Col. John Scully; four daughters, Kathleen Zuchelli (John) of Gilroy, Janene Scully (Gary) of Santa Maria; Meagan Castro (Tony) and Melissa Hope (Rob), both of Atascadero; and 30 favorite nieces and nephews, including Donna Jones and Cynthia Deibert of San Luis Obispo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Evelyn Jones, and brothers Frank, Wilfred, Harold, Philip and George Hainley.

The Scully family appreciates the care she received, especially from Drs. Mark Soll, Jeffrey Bloom and David Palchak, plus the nurses and respiratory therapists at French Hospital Medical Center.

A vigil and rosary service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at St. Williams Catholic Church in Atascadero.

A funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Paso Robles.

A private burial is planned at Old Mission Cemetery in San Luis Obispo.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to St. Rose Catholic School Scholarship Fund, 900 Tucker Ave., Paso Robles, CA 93446.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel of the Roses Mortuary in Atascadero.