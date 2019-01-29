Kathryn Wrench Elected to Solvang Theaterfest Board

Kathryn Wrench has joined the Solvang Theaterfest Board of Directors. Her first meeting as a director was Jan. 24.

Wrench is a Central Coast native. Raised on an avocado ranch in Ventura in a family that adored the arts, Wrench graduated from Occidental College where she earned an AB degree in history with minor in political science.

Her professional career took her through sales with the Xerox Corporation and San Diego Magazine. For several years, she was a fundraiser for Duke University Medical Center Children’s Hospital where she gained experience in special events, and nonprofit event planning and public relations.

In Santa Barbara, Wrench participated on the Peabody Charter School Foundation Board,and Santa Barbara High School Theatre Arts Foundation, and was active in National Charity League.

Wrench and her husband Dr. John Wrench moved to the Santa Ynez Valley three years ago.

Solvang Theaterfest is the 501 (c)(3) nonprofit corporation that owns, maintains and operates Solvang Festival Theater. It is run by a volunteer board of directors. For more information, contact Solvang Theaterfest Executive Director Mary Ann Norbom at [email protected]

— Mary Ann Norbom for Solvang Theaterfest.