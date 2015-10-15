Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:36 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Posted on October 15, 2015 | 3:16 p.m.

Kathy Covell Skelton, 1944-2015

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Kathy Covell Skelton, formerly of Santa Barbara, died Oct. 11, 2015.

Born July 9, 1944, she was 71 years old.

A funeral mass will take place at Saint Raphael's Church Friday, Oct. 23, 2015, at 2 p.m.

 

